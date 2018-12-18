A barricade situation is taking place in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Police say a man armed with a sword is barricaded inside a home.

A man armed with a sword tried to urinate on officers, threatened to slice off their heads and also tossed several items at them, including a weed whacker and a fiery pillow, during a barricade situation in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, investigators said.

Police were called to a home on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a man high on narcotics and in possession of a sword. Responding officers used a Taser on the unidentified man but it had little effect, officials said. The man went inside the home and a barricade situation was declared.

Investigators told NBC10 the man threatened to slice the officers’ heads off. He also cut his own neck with the sword at least twice, causing minor injuries, police said. The man repeatedly told police he wanted to go to the hospital but refused to drop his sword, according to investigators.

The man allegedly threw several items out of a window at police, including furniture, a knife, a door, a large piece of glass, a weed whacker, water and a pillow he had set on fire. Police also said the man tried to urinate out of the window onto the officers.

Police set up a staging area on the 2900 block of York Street and a SWAT team surrounded the home.The man was finally taken into custody around midnight. Police have not yet revealed his identity.