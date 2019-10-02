Malvern Gene Therapy Company Completes Reverse Merger

Chester County gene therapy and biopharmaceutical company Ocugen has completed its previously announced reverse merger with Histogenics Corp., a publicly traded company based in Boston.

Ocugen, which is developing new treatments for rare and underserved eye diseases, is now trading -- at $2.50 per share Tuesday afternoon -- on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OCGN."

The executive team at Ocugen, led by Chairman and CEO Shankar Musunuri, is running the combined company which will be based in Malvern. The company this week announced it has hired Sanjay S. Subramaniand to serve as its chief financial officer. He was most recently CFO of publicly traded Aralez Pharmaceuticalsm based in Brooklyn.

