Police made three arrests in connection to the execution-style murders of four people inside a Southwest Philadelphia basement. Loved ones of the victims are speaking out as police reveal more about the suspected motive behind the killings.

Loved Ones of Southwest Philly Murder Victims Speak Out

What to Know Four men are implicated in the execution-style shootings of four people — including a teenager — days before Thanksgiving.

Two of the victims found drugs stashed inside a home they were renovating, police said. A deal to return the drugs turned deadly.

Keith Garner, 31; Robert Long, 30; Nasir Moss-Roberson, 36; and Jahlil Porter, 32 are each charged with murder.

Four men face murder charges in the execution-style killings of a teenage girl and three adults in the basement of a Southwest Philadelphia home.

The discovery of a hidden drug stash led to the deadly Thanksgiving week shooting that shocked the community and veteran police officers.

Keith Garner, 31; Robert Long, 30; Nasir Moss-Roberson, 36; and Jahlil Porter, 32 are each charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and related offenses in the deaths of 31-year-old Maurice Taylor; Taylor's half-brother 28-year-old Akeem Mattox, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.



Photo credit: Philadelphia Police Department Keith Garner, Robert Long, Nasir Moss-Robertson and Jahlil Porter are accused in the November quadruple shooting of four people inside a Malcolm Street home in Southwest Philadelphia. See Larger

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross called the men "very violent, vicious individuals" at an earlier news conference.

Taylor and Mattox were renovating the home where they were killed. Homicide Capt. John Ryan said the men discovered illegal drugs hidden in either that home or another property they were renovating.

The men apparently tried to broker a deal with Porter and the others to sell the drugs back. Ryan said the suspects were planning to rob the victims, but it escalated into an execution.

"It was terrible. They were all laid on the ground and they were basically executed," Ryan said.

All four victims were shot in the head. At least one victim knew one of the accused, Ryan said.

The female victims, Hopkins and Hall, weren't aware of the drug sell-back and became innocent bystanders, according to Ryan.

The night of the killings a neighbor heard loud bangs, but didn't call police because they thought it was construction work, police said. Investigators believe those sounds were the fatal gunshots.

A portion of the drug stash was recovered.

Porter was arrested Last month.

Garner, Moss-Robertson and Long were arrested earlier this month.

All the men are being held without bail. Long's attorney had no comment while Porter's public defender didn't reply to NBC10's request for comment. Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Garner and Moss-Robertson.