Makeshift Meth Lab Caused Atlantic City Casino Fire: Police

Damage from the fire was contained to the room on the 44th floor.

By Associated Press

Published at 1:43 PM EST on Feb 15, 2018

    Seth Wenig/AP
    The Tropicana Casino and Resort is seen in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday, June 19, 2017.

    A man has been charged with setting up a methamphetamine lab in an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino hotel room that caught fire, causing four floors to be evacuated.

    Wednesday's fire at the Tropicana casino injured two people: the man who rented the room and later was arrested and a hotel employee who entered the room after the fire was detected. Their conditions were not available Thursday.

    Police charged Michael Pillar, of Whiting, with maintaining a drug production facility, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief. It's unclear if Pillar has hired a lawyer.

    Damage from the fire was contained to the room on the 44th floor of the casino's west tower where the fire occurred.

    A hazardous-materials team dismantled the lab.

