Major Changes for Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods After School Shooting

Walmart announced their raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21. Dick's Sporting Goods also announced they're doing the same and also will stop selling assault-style rifles. We take a look at the changes and the effect they'll have on local gun shops. (Published Thursday, Mar 1, 2018)

Walmart announced their raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21. Dick's Sporting Goods also announced they're doing the same and also will stop... See More