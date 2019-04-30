What to Know Jeremiah Triplett was arrested and charged with corruption, endangerment and sexual contact with a minor.

Triplett was a teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor.

He's accused of having sex with a student and providing her and another student marijuana edibles.

On March 26, Radnor Police received a report from Children and Youth Services in regards to possible child abuse at Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor Township. Investigators determined Triplett, a teacher at the school, was having a sexual relationship with a student and giving her drug-infused food. They received another report claiming that Triplett “made out” with another female student.

Police interviewed the girls who claimed they often had lunch with Triplett in his classroom even though this was frowned upon at the school, investigators said. Triplett also used vaping products with the girls and they would sometimes “shotgun” or blow the smoke into each other’s mouths before kissing each other, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl also told investigators Triplett gave her and her friend liquor, gummy candy laced with CBD oil, brownies as well as other treats laced with marijuana on multiple occasions.

Finally, investigators say, Triplett and one of the girls had sex in his office on at least one occasion.

Archbishop Carroll placed Triplett on leave last month. Parishioners also told NBC10 Triplett was a musical director at a local church but was placed on leave before Easter.

Triplett is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday.