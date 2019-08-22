Your Guide to Made in America Road Closures

What to Know Cardi B and Travis Scott will headline the Made in America Festival on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway over Labor Day Weekend.

Road closures will occur in phases near the parkway and will begin on Aug. 25 and last through Sept. 3.

Check out our complete guide to road closures, transportation options and parking during the closures.

Hip hop stars Cardi B and Travis Scott are set to rock Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway during Labor Day Weekend for Jay-Z’s annual Made in America music festival on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Other performers include Juice WRLD, James Blake, Kodak Black, Kaskade, Tierra Whack, Blueface, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Jorja Smith, Jacob Banks, KAYTRANADA, Grace Carter and Pink Sweat$.

With the big concert comes big road closures and changes to public transportation and parking around the parkway. Road closures begin on Sunday Aug. 25 though they will occur in phases before being lifted prior to the morning rush hour on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

For information on the concert, including set times, tickets and a list of what you can and cannot bring, click HERE.

For information on road closures, parking and transportation options, see below:

Phase 1 – 7:00 a.m. on August 25 – 11:59 p.m. on September 3:

CLOSED: Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Phase 2 – 7:00 a.m. on August 26 – 5:00 p.m. on September 3:

CLOSED: Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 3 – 7:00 a.m. on August 27 – 11:59 p.m. on September 3:

Parking prohibited on Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street (south side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side)

Phase 4 – 10:00 a.m. on August 28 – 5:00 a.m. on September 3:

CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted

Phase 5 – 7:00 p.m. on August 29 – 5:00 a.m. on September 3:

CLOSED: Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd Streets

Phase 6 – 10:00 a.m. August 30 – 5:00 a.m. September 3:

CLOSED: Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

CLOSED: 23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

CLOSED: 22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

CLOSED: 21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

CLOSED: Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

CLOSED: Outer lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive adjacent to Paine’s Park

Starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City)—from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive—must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

Phase 7 – 3:00 a.m. August 31 – 5:00 a.m. September 2:

The most extensive road closures and parking restrictions begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 and will remain in effect through the entire event.

Road Closures

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street)

Behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Note: The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street/Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive)

21st Street, between Winter and Spring Garden Streets

22nd Street, between Race Street and Fairmount Avenue

23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Fairmount Avenue

24th Street, between Fairmount and Pennsylvania Avenues

Spring Garden Street Tunnel

Spring Garden Street Bridge

Note: The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Museum of Art operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic

Kelly Drive, between 23rd Street and Fairmount Avenue

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval

2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store and 21st Street

Note: The eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

Note: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open

No Parking

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

20th Street, between Vine and Callowhill Streets (east side of street)

21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street)

22nd Street, between Winter and Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)

Park Towne Place, between 22nd and 24th Streets (both sides of street)

Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Race Street, between 19th and 20th Streets

Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event grounds as dictated by conditions. Resident and visitors should always obey posted signs and instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

SEPTA Service

SEPTA Customer Service will extend its hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday, with phone and online agents available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Customer service can be reached at 215-580-7800 and directly on Twitter @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA and NJ Transit routes and schedules during Labor Day weekend, visit www.septa.org or call 215-580-7800, and www.njtransit.com or call 973-275-5555.

Transportation options include the following:

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines. Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines will offer overnight service as usual on Saturday.

Regional Rail. Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at www.septa.org/events. If the concert runs late on Saturday or Sunday, these trains will be held for approximately 20 minutes after the concert ends. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online at www.septa.org/parking.

Trolley. Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue.

Bus. Due to festival-related street closures, SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 31 through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, September 2. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org.

PHLASH. PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at RidePhillyPHLASH.com and visit www.phillyphlash.com for a schedule and route details.

Rideshare. Taxi, Uber and Lyft designated drop off and pick up locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street and the 1900 block of Arch Street.

Indego Bike Share. Attendees using Indego to get to the festival should check the mobile app to confirm dock and bike availability in real time. Users can also check bike and station status at www.rideindego.com or by following @rideindego on Twitter. The Art Museum Indego station will be temporarily relocated to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to accommodate the stage.

If driving, off-street parking lots and garages are available near the Parkway. Visit the Philadelphia Parking Authority website for more information.