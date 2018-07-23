NBC10 has learned Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to meet with Made in America officials Monday in regards to keeping the concert in Philadelphia, but off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. (Published 4 hours ago)

Hope is not lost for Made in America as Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney meets with representatives from Roc Nation to discuss the festival's future.

A source within the mayor's office confirmed that the meeting will take place Monday, but would not disclose the time, location or list of attendees.

The meeting comes less than one week after rapper Jay-Z's music and promotion company learned that the festival was not welcomed to return to Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway after 2018.

Jay-Z said he was disappointed by the city's decision, but Kenney said he is committed to finding a local alternative for hosting the event.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee invited Made in America to take place there if Philadelphia was no longer an option.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.