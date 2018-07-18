The Made in America festival will have to find a new home after this year. A spokesperson for the city told NBC10 this will be the two-day concert's last year on the Ben Franklin Parkway and they are working with producers to find alternative locations.

Last Year on the Parkway for Made in America

What to Know The Made in America festival has been a Labor Day weekend tradition on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway since 2012.

The City wants to keep the festival in Philadelphia beyond the 2018 edition but has yet to reveal any plans.

Artists ranging from Jay-Z to Rihanna to The Weeknd to Kings of Leon to Pearl Jam have played the festival.

A Philadelphia Labor Day weekend tradition is on the move.

The Made in America Festival will no longer be held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after this September’s two-day concert featuring Philly’s own Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Zedd and others.

Philadelphia hopes to find another location within the City of Brotherly Love for the festival, which has brought artists from Beyoncé to Jay-Z to Kanye West to Coldplay to Nine Inch Nails, along with tens of thousands of concertgoers, to the Parkway since its first iteration in 2012.

"We are discussing the festival’s future and alternative locations with the producers," Philadelphia communications director Deana Gamble said to NBC10. "We look forward to continuing a partnership."

The festival was seen as a way to draw more people to Philadelphia, instead of the shore or mountains, for Labor Day weekend. But, people living along the Parkway complained about parking and road restrictions put in place for the annual festival.

Budweiser pulled out as a title sponsor before this year’s concert. Festival organizers Roc Nation and Live Nation have yet to reveal future plans.

