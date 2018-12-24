Violent Wreck Tears Car Apart, Kills 2

A violent wreck tore a car apart and left two people dead along a busy Delaware County road early Monday.

The Christmas Eve crash just after 1 a.m. left the front of the car on one side of MacDade Boulevard, near Swarthmore Avenue in Folsom, Pennsylvania, and the cab of the car against a nearby utility pole.

Two people in the car died at the scene. Investigators believe they were the only two people in the car.

It was unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the car as the driver went east on MacDade.

Pieces of debris littered the road and nearby parking lots. The road was closed for hours before reopening before daybreak Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.