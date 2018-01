On Monday, the Philadelphia region honors the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The largest MLK Day service happens at the Girard College Armory. NBC10's Katy Zachry has more on what volunteers will be doing to give back. (Published 6 hours ago)

On Monday, the Philadelphia region honors the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The largest MLK Day service happens at the Girard College... See More