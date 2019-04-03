What to Know A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to lure a girl into his vehicle in Ridley Township two years after trying to lure her sister.

David Fetter, 64, is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle or structure, harassment and disorderly conduct.

The latest incident was captured on surveillance video. Police arrested Fetter after the video was posted online.

On Saturday, a teen girl was standing outside her home near Dale and Secane roads in Ridley Township, waiting for an ice cream truck to arrive when a gold car drove near her. The girl recognized the vehicle from a previous luring incident involving her sister two years ago.

The girl ran back to her house. As she approached the home she heard the driver, who police identified as Fetter, say, “Hey you, come here,” while motioning with his finger, investigators said. The girl made it back inside and notified her parents.

"I couldn't believe he would actually come back and try again," Bill Moss, the girl's father, told NBC10.

The encounter was recorded on surveillance video. Moss told NBC10 he recognized Fetter as the same man who also tried to lure his other daughter two years prior. During that encounter, Fetter commented on the girl's feet, according to Moss.

"He said, 'Hey, let me see your feet.' Talked to her about her feet and a couple other weird things," Moss said. "She came running home and we called the police and I went looking for him because I was an angry dad back then."

Moss, a Ridley Township police officer, said it was difficult for him to not go after Fetter when he saw the video of the latest incident.

"So there are two things you have to think about as a parent," Moss said. "One is yeah, you want to strangle somebody. Two, if I strangle that person, who's going to take care of mine?"

Moss posted the video of the incident on social media. Fetter was later arrested at his home in Prospect Park.

"I'm glad we had the cameras on the house," Moss said. "I'm glad it's captured and I'm glad he got caught."