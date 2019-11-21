What to Know
We have you covered for free or affordable fun this weekend. And, it isn't too soon to get in the holiday spirit.
Get out and enjoy these events.
Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.
Lights are beginning to twinkle in the area! The Philadelphia Zoo launches its new LumiNature walk-through light and sound display this weekend. It’s also Philadelphia Marathon weekend so get ready to cheer on your favorite racers. Plus, get in the spirit with a Christmas Village preview.
We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 22 to 24, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Philadelphia Marathon
Thousands of athletes will run through the city for the 26.2 mile marathon race. There will also be a half marathon, 8k and a health and a free health and fitness expo.
Where: Races start and finish on Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia; Expo at Pennsylvania Convention Center
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Free to attend
What: Chestnut Hill Circle of Trees
Chestnut Hill kicks off the holiday season with this annual event filled with live music, hot chocolate and more.
Where: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Visit the grounds of the Physick Estate and await Santa’s arrival to turn on the tree lights. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the estate as well.
Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ
When: Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: LumiNature
Visit the Zoo at night for this new walk-through light and sound display. More than 600,000 lights illuminate the zoo in 12 massive light displays that include penguins, big cat eyes and a 21-foot-tall snake.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia
When: through Jan. 5
Cost: From $19, children under 2 are free. Time tickets required, limited availability.
What: Ocean City Shopping Extravaganza
Get an early start on holiday shopping the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Where: Downtown Ocean City, NJ
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to roam but expect to buy
What: Franklin Square Holiday Festival
Twinkling lights, holiday music, food, beer and hot chocolate fill this ongoing holiday festival. The switched has been turned on for the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO that features more than 80,000 lights shimmering to holiday music.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: through Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. daily
Cost: Free
What: Christmas Village Preview Weekend
Christmas Village Philadelphia is back and bigger than ever, expanding from Love Park to the City Hall apron with wood-lined shops, plenty of food and drink, a kiddie train and Ferris wheel.
Where: Love Park, Center City Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to look
What: Deck the District Holiday Light Show
This first holiday season in the newly opened Fashion District Philadelphia. The 5-minute show, running every 30 minutes until close, features lights timed to holiday music, floating trees and decorations everywhere.
Where: Fashion District Philadelphia, 901 Market Street
When: through Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. daily
Cost: Free
What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival
This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.
Where: Various locations
When: through Saturday
Cost: Varies
What: A Very Furry Christmas
Sesame Place transforms into a festive wonderland complete with lights, special Christmas shows, visits with Santa and Sesame Street characters and more.
Where: Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, Pa.
When: Saturday through Jan. 1
Cost: From $36
What: Holiday Light Show Ride
More than 3 million lights will illuminate the farm. Families can drive through the magical displays or take a ride in the open-air wagon.
Where: Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, Pa.
When: Saturday through Jan. 5
Cost: $30 per car load, $15 per person wagon ride
What: Winter at Dilworth Park
In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: through Feb. 23, 2019
Cost: Free to explore
What: A Longwood Christmas
Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors is not to be missed either!
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: Friday through Jan. 5
Cost: Varies. Timed tickets required.
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission