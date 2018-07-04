 Love and Patriotism at Philadelphia's Independence Day Parade - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Love and Patriotism at Philadelphia's Independence Day Parade

By Vince Lattanzio

2 hours ago

Scores of people had their red, white and blue patriotism and love on display for Philadelphia's annual Independence Day Parade. The parade marched by Independence Hall and featured many cultural groups.
