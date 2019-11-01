Love Your Park: Volunteer for Fall Service Day

Enjoy nature, get outside, make new friends!

Philadelphia has more than 100 great parks to enjoy and celebrate -- and now, you have a way to give back to them.

You can participate in Love Your Park Fall Service Day on Saturday, Nov. 9 to prepare Philly's parks for winter.

Gather your friends to enjoy the beauty of fall while planting trees, collecting leaves and cleaning up. Besides helping out the parks, the event aims to bring the community together around public spaces.

This event is a collaboration between the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the Park Friends Network, which is made up of volunteer groups who steward their neighborhood parks.

(If you miss the Nov. 9 event, there will be a second event in the spring with nine fun-filled days to celebrate Philly parks and prepare them for spring and summer use.)

Want to get involved? Register at loveyourpark.org.

In honor of Love Your Park's mission to better the community, NBC10 spent the summer checking out some of the highlights of Fairmount Park.

We're celebrating their uniqueness in our Youtube series, "Let's Go." Here's a look.

Bartram's Garden

Bartram's Garden is a 45-acre horticultural paradise that you may not realize existed. The garden has unique plant life, a boardwalk, a community farm and meadow, and so much more. Everyone can volunteer to give back to this park Nov. 9 through the Love Your Park Fall Service Day.

FDR Park

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park is an outdoors oasis in Philadelphia's urban jungle. Today, skateboarders and BMX riders renovate and maintain FDR Park Skate Park. Everyone can volunteer to give back to this park Nov. 9 through the Love Your Park Fall Service Day.

Fairmount Park Ziplining and Climbing

You can adventure 60 feet above the ground at Fairmount Park, thanks to the Fairmount Park Conservancy and City of Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation. Everyone can volunteer to give back to this park Nov. 9 through the Love Your Park Fall Service Day.

Fairmount Park Philly Wood Trails

Hidden trails snake through parts of Fairmount Park, giving runners a chance to get back to nature as they hit racing milestones. One trail has ties to boxing legends Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. Keep the history alive by volunteering to give back to this park Nov. 9 through the Love Your Park Fall Service Day.

BMX Pumptracks

Behind the Mann Center in Philadelphia's West Philadelphia neighborhood is the perfect area for BMX lovers. The Philly Pumptrack is free and open to all. The track is regularly maintained by BMX enthusiasts but also the community.

Oval + Park

Don't forget to keep an eye out for Eakins Oval in the summer to see the Ben Franklin Parkway transform into a family-friendly oasis for the summer. It features games, art, music, fitness, and good food and drinks.

Parks on Tap

Nothing better than enjoying a beer in a park on a warm summer day. Parks on Tap, the traveling community beer garden that gives back, has blossomed into a warm-weather tradition for our neighborhood parks. Keep an eye out for the next summer.