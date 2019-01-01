Lost Wedding Ring Found in Stone Harbor, New Jersey

A man is using social media to try and reunite a wedding ring with its rightful owner.

Mike Delaney tweeted he found the ring several months ago while he was parked on 96th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues in Stone Harbor, New Jersey. It wasn’t until Monday while he was cleaning out his Jeep that he learned it was a wedding band.

The ring has the words “Marian and Jack” along with the numbers “12-19-53” inscribed on it. If you know who the ring belongs to, contact Ann Delaney or Mike Delaney on Twitter or email us at tips@nbcphiladelphia.com.