A North Jersey woman found a wedding ring from 1980 while tubing along the Delaware River. She's using social media to find the ring's owner.

A New Jersey woman is determined to find the owner of a lost wedding ring she discovered while tubing down the Delaware River in Bucks County.

“It was extra aware of what was going on beneath me because I had dropped my phone and then found it,” Meredith Caruso said. “So I felt like 'God, what else must be at the bottom of this river?’”

Caruso told NBC10 she found the ring wedged between two rocks back on July 11 while tubing down the river in Bucks County.

She found the date ‘4-26-80’ as well as initials and two fish engraved in the wedding band.

Caruso posted a picture of the ring on Facebook. So far it’s been shared more than 14,500 times and Caruso has heard from people across the country hoping the ring belongs to them.



“Honestly, I really feel like on Facebook we’re going to find who it was,” Caruso said.

Daniel Breen, the owner of the tubing company Bucks County River Country, told NBC10 the last time someone reported a lost wedding ring was at least five years ago.

“We’ve lost other items like jewelry,” Breen said. “But as far as wedding rings or engagement rings, it’s fairly rare.”

If you believe you’re the owner of the ring, email us at tips@nbcphiladelphia.com.