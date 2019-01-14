Armed Hostage Situation at NJ UPS Facility

An armed hostage situation brought police swarming to a UPS mail sorting facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, Monday morning.

Officers descended on the large UPS Mail Innovations warehouse on Birch Creek Road before 9:30 a.m.

A man entered the facility and fired shots into the ceiling before taking his ex-girlfriend and another person hostage, a law enforcement source told NBC New York investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst.

No one was struck in the initial shooting, the source said.

Local police would not respond to requests for comment. The FBI confirmed that it was assisting local police, but did not provide any information on the incident.

UPS said it was assisting local law enforcement with the incident and called it an an "active shooter situation." The company didn't provide information about the people involved.

The UPS facility is surrounded by other facilities including Home Depot, Amazon and CEVA Logistics warehouses. Workers at some of those facilities told NBC10 they were told by police to go into lockdown.

Logan Township School District schools are on a "modified lockdown," which means all exterior doors and classroom doors are locked, but teachers continue to hold class.

They said all students and staff are safe.

Drivers should avoid the area due to the massive police presence. Center Square Road was closed between Interstate 295 and Route 130 due to the police activity.

UPS uses its regional mail innovations facilities, like the one in Logan Township, to sort and verify mail before it reaches its destination, they say on their website.

In September, a temporary worker at a Maryland Rite Aid distribution center killed three people and wounded three others there before killing herself.

NBC10 has crews on the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and in the NBC10 app.