Do you know how well your local hospital ranks for errors, accidents, infections and injuries?

According to nonprofit organization Leapfrog Group, at least 160,000 people die because of avoidable errors. It's why they started grading hospitals and measuring how they compare to peers on 28 different measures, including patient safety.

In Pennsylvania, 34% of hospitals get an A grade. Across the river in New Jersey, 45% of hospitals received top marks. But not a single hospital in Delaware got a perfect mark.

"There are a lot of studies out there for hospitals and health care assessment, some more valuable and legitimate than others," Wayne Smith of the Delaware Hospital Association said, adding that a recent U.S. News & World Report study ranked Delaware No. 1 for overall hospital quality.

Hospitals in our region had mixed results, according to Leapfrog. The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia got an A grade, but Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park got a D. It's one of six in the state, and the only one in Philadelphia, with a low score.

