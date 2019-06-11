Police are searching for a man who allegedly placed a loaded gun inside the backpack of a 7-year-old boy who unknowingly brought the weapon to his school in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

On Thursday, shortly after 3 p.m., a 1st grade student at the Atlantic Community Charter School found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun inside his backpack. The boy notified school staff who contacted Galloway Township Police.

Responding officers secured the weapon and brought the boy to police headquarters. The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency was contacted and an investigation was launched. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators determined a man, identified as Lamar Keith Williamson, 33, of Atlantic City, had placed the gun in the boy’s backpack. Williamson is a relative of the boy and was staying with the child’s family in Atlantic City, police said.

Williamson was charged with endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person (convicted felon). Williamson is still on the loose and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information on Williamson’s whereabouts, please call the Galloway Township Police Department, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office or the Atlantic County Crime Tip Hotline at (609)-652-1234 or 1800-658-TIPS(8477).