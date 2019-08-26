What to Know Two boys caused thousands of dollars in damage after they vandalized a little league clubhouse in Bristol Township, organizers said.

Organizers said the boys eventually admitted to the vandalism though an exact motive is unclear.

The league started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost.

Young vandals armed with a bat and a hatchet left a little league clubhouse in shambles, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“Sheer violence and hate,” Rick Palmer, the president of Levittown United Little League, said. “They didn’t steal anything. There was no need for that to go on.”

Organizers said two local boys who are not affiliated with the league vandalized their concession stand and clubhouse in Bristol Township Friday afternoon. The boys used a bat and a hatchet to destroy several items, including freezers, refrigerators and the scoreboard controller, according to the organizers.

“It kind of breaks our hearts,” Brielle McManamon, a 10-year-old girl who plays in the league, told NBC10.

Organizers said the vandalism caused between $8,000 and $10,000 in damage.

“They ransacked,” Palmer said. “They dumped all the food on the floor, beat anything with a hatchet, trophies. Wrecked everything.”

Two boys allegedly admitted to the crime but it’s still unknown what their exact motive was.

“It’s not okay,” Mike Carter, a parent in Levittown, told NBC10. “Kids are going to be kids but you can’t just vandalize the other person’s property. Parents need to raise their kids better.”

The league is operated by volunteers mostly from Bristol Township and is unable to replace the items themselves.

“The league is operated with the generosity of our sponsors and registration costs that cover our yearly budget,” the organizers wrote. “This expense will take years to recover from.”

Organizers created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the damage. As of Monday night, they raised more than $3600. They also said the league should be up and running after Labor Day Weekend thanks to community support. If you’d like to donate, click here.