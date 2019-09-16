Student Stabs Student at Lincoln University, School Says

A student is recovering after being stabbed by another student at Lincoln University Sunday night.

The stabbing occurred on the campus in Oxford, Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for Lincoln posted on the school's Facebook page that a student stabbed another student with a "sharp object." The victim is receiving treatment though officials have not yet revealed his or her condition.

Investigators also have not revealed what led to the stabbing. The school spokesperson called it a "domestic situation" and wrote that no other students were involved.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.