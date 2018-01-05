A Bucks County couple is counting their blessings after a car came crashing into their home on New Year's Eve. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville reports.

An elderly Bucks County couple is opening up about their New Year’s Eve nightmare when a car came crashing through the sliding glass door in the back of their home.

The car came barreling through Jim and Mary Albright's backyard on Gun Road in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania. Jim was sitting in his recliner and Mary had just left for the kitchen.

The car's impact sent Jim flying across the room. He suffered a head injury that required 16 staples.

"It was as like an explosion. I get up off the floor and there’s a car in my living room," Jim said.



Police arrested the driver, identified as 23-year-old Edward O’Brien, for driving under the influence. Police believe he overdosed on heroin.

This is the second time a driver has crashed through their backyard. The couple are trying to get a barrier or guardrail installed at the curb so it doesn’t happen again.