No, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Lightning did strike this afternoon as a nor'easter whipped snow, rain and wind through the region.

In fact, lightning has already struck 34 times as of 2:30 p.m, hitting at least one teacher in Manchester Township, Ocean County, New Jersey. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The second nor'easter to pummel our area brought with it a rare weather phenomenon: thundersnow.

It sounds like something out of a superhero story. But thundersnow is really just a "thunderstorm in winter conditions," explained NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza.

"Instead of a quick burst of heavy rain that you would get, you get a quick burst of extremely heavy snow — maybe 2 or 3 inches an hour," she added. "You get the lightning, you get the thunder and you might get some gusty winds."

Wednesday's storm produced the first clap of thundersnow this year. There are reports of thundersnow through South Jersey including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties.

Did you see lightning or hear thunder today? Send us your photos and videos here!