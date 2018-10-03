What to Know The chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party is accusing a teacher at a Philly high school of handing out liberal fliers to students.

Fliers urging students to vote were spotted inside Central High School in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

The letter includes the messages, “VOTE to stop the Trump regime,” “VOTE because rich right-wingers want you to stay home."

The chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party is accusing a teacher at a Philadelphia high school of circulating fliers with a liberal message to students.

Fliers urging students to vote were spotted inside Central High School in the Olney section of Philadelphia. The letter includes the messages, “VOTE to stop the Trump regime,” “VOTE because rich right-wingers want you to stay home,” and “VOTE to support Black Lives Matter.”

Val DiGiorgio, the chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and an alumnus of Central High School, said he became aware of the fliers after another Central High School alumni brought them to his attention.

DiGiorgio contacted Philadelphia School District superintendent William Hite and urged him to investigate. DiGiorgio claimed the fliers were created by the head of the school’s Social Studies department.

“Political activity such as this is specifically prohibited by the employee handbook for the School District of Philadelphia, and as such, further investigation into the matter is warranted,” DiGiorgio wrote in a statement.

“As Chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, I am also concerned about the liberal indoctrination of students in public schools, which are meant to be an a-political place of learning, not a taxpayer-subsidized propaganda school.”

Officials with the Philadelphia school district told NBC10 they are investigating and working to determine if the head of the Social Studies department handed out the fliers and did so inside the building.

“The School District of Philadelphia has a policy that prohibits school property and time from being used for political purposes,” a school district spokesperson wrote. “We take this policy seriously and, as November 6 nears, we will remind our employees of this policy.”

NBC10 reached out to the teacher accused of circulating the fliers. He told us he could not comment until Thursday.