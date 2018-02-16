Oldest Lynx at Lehigh Valley Zoo, Lexy, Dies at 19 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Oldest Lynx at Lehigh Valley Zoo, Lexy, Dies at 19

Lexy the Lynx, the oldest Lynx in captivity, died at the Lehigh Valley Zoo this week.

By Justin Decker

Published at 11:20 PM EST on Feb 16, 2018

    Lehigh Valley Zoo
    Lexy the Lynx was the world's oldest Lynx in captivity.

    The oldest Lynx in captivity died at the Lehigh Valley Zoo on Friday.

    Lexy the Lynx was 19, the oldest living lynx on record within the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums' lynx population.

    Lexy had lived at the zoo since she was just one.

    In a press release, the Lehigh Valley Zoo said Lexy had been suffering from a progressive form of kidney failure since January.

    “We will miss her dearly,” said Melissa Borland, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Zoo said. “Her empty enclosure, an everyday reminder of our loss, is tough for both zoo staff and guests.”

    A memorial plaque will be placed at Lexy’s enclosure, according to the Zoo.

