The brick-red book box perched on two wooden stakes was installed in front of a neighborhood in Lewes, Delaware.

Residents of one Delaware community want to turn the page on the local library's construction of a free book-swap box next to their development.

The neighborhood board of directors for the Villages of Five Points in the Delaware Bay town of Lewes are fighting with the public library over a box and two benches built on vacant land.

The board has said they issued a $6,000 fine — with an additional fine of $50 a day until the book-swap installation is removed — for what they believe is an unlawfully built satellite location of the downtown library.

The kerfuffle is believed to date back a few years when the Lewes Public Library began looking for a new, permanent location for its central branch. Among a half dozen possible sites was the empty area where the book-swap was built.

A message left with the library's executive director was not immediately returned. Two employees who answered the phone Wednesday afternoon declined to comment.

Villages of Five Points board members claim that their architectural review committee previously denied the library’s request to put up the box.