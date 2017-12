Meryl Levitz, CEO of Visit Philadelphia, talks about the highlights of ringing in the new year in Philadelphia, including the anticipated fireworks show and the Mummers Day Parade on Jan. 1 (that is, if it's not too frigid to strut). (Published 5 hours ago)

