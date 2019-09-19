Lehigh County Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Her Foster Child - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Lehigh County Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Her Foster Child

Kimberly Race, 42, of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, is charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago

    A Lehigh County teacher is accused of sexually assaulting her foster child.

    The investigation began on June 27 when police received a report of a teen boy who had been sexually assaulted.

    Police later determined Race sexually assaulted the teen numerous times at her home between July and August of 2018 when the victim was 15, according to investigators. Race was the teen’s foster mother at the time, investigators said.

    Race was also a teacher in the Catasauqua School District and the victim was a student in one of her classes several years prior to the alleged abuse, according to police. Race was later suspended from her job after the allegations surfaced.

      

