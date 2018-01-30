Super Bowl Preview? Blount Dominates Gronk in Madden 18

Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount dominated his former teammate Rob Gronkowski 33 to 13 in a game of Madden on Xbox One X. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark spoke to Blount after the game.

The Super Bowl may still be several days away but the Philadelphia Eagles earned their first win against the New England Patriots thanks to LeGarrette Blount.

Blount played as the Eagles while Rob Gronkowski played as the Patriots during a friendly game of Madden 18 on Xbox One X at the Mall of America in Minnesota Tuesday. Blount dominated his former teammate, beating Gronk 33 to 13.

The mood was lighthearted as reporters and fans watched Blount and Gronk go at it.

"Obviously we are not teammates anymore but we have been boys," Gronkowski said. "We have been great friends since we met on the Patriots. A great dude to play video games with."

Gronkowski said he always knew LeGarrette had skills in Madden but was up for the challenge.

"He always challenged me to Madden the past few years," Gronkowski said. "I finally got to do it."

Despite leaving the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago with a concussion, Gronkowski told reporters he'll play on Sunday.



Blount, meanwhile, didn't put too much stock in his big win.

"I don't see Tom throwing four picks on Sunday," Blount said while laughing. "We're ready though."

Take a look at some of the highlights in the video above and the videos below.

