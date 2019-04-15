From businesses to homes, Laurel, Delaware, was badly hit by early Monday storms. The Naitonal Weather Service will determine if a tornado touched down.

Severe storms that moved through the tri-state area left a line of damage across a Delaware town Monday morning.

Federal weather investigators will determine if it was a tornado that touched down in Laurel, Delaware, or if straight-line winds tore off roofs and downed trees around 3:45 a.m. The storm appeared to take a southwest to northeast path.

At least one person suffered minor injuries and three people had to be rescued from a home where a tree fell on it, local firefighters said.

The damage became visible at daybreak after tornado warnings overnight.

The roof was torn off an Utz Snacks facility and a delivery truck was toppled onto its side. Across U.S. Route 13 a farm building was destroyed. Some homes along Seaford Road has roofs and walls torn off and trees uprooted.

The National Weather Service is pouring over video and images to determine what type of storm did the damage.

“There have been reports of damage in Laurel, Del., Sussex County, coincident with a strong rotation signature on radar,” Jason Franklin with the National Weather Service said. “We are currently working with local emergency managers to make a determination if it was straight line wind or tornadic damage.”

The report on what type of storms did the damage is expected later on Monday.

Delaware state officials had tips for residents who suffered storm damage:

Ensure everyone is safe and it is safe to enter the area

Contact your insurance company before you begin cleaning up or making repairs

Take pictures of any damage you see

After you’ve taken photographs, make repairs that will prevent further damage (cover broken windows, damaged walls, and leaking roofs), but DO NOT make permanent repairs

If you suffer property loss, your insurance company should inspect the property first and an agreement should be reached on the cost of permanent repairs. Save all receipts, including those from temporary repairs, for your insurance adjuster. With proper documentation and your full cooperation, you can avoid delays in processing your claims.

“I’d like to emphasize the importance of taking the aforementioned actions when making a claim with your insurance company,” Delaware Insurance Commissioner Navarro said. “These are important steps that will greatly assist you if the need arises to make a claim. The storm last night that brought significant damage to parts of Sussex County and some other areas of our state is a reminder that these events can happen with little or no warning, and change lives forever.”