An illustration showing what the southernmost stop on the SEPTA Broad Street Line will look like when it's rebranded for an energy company as part of a 5-year, $5.3 million agreement.

Bon voyage, At&T Station. We hardly knew ya.

SEPTA's southernmost stop on the Broad Street Line subway is being renamed NRG Station.

Terms for the new corporate designation are five years, $5.3 million. SEPTA will receive 85 percent of that while Intersection, the firm who negotiated the deal, will receive 15 percent. The new name kicks in Aug. 1.

NRG Energy is a Fortune 500 power company with 3 million customers in the United States.

NRG Station replaces AT&T Station eight years after SEPTA signed its first naming-rights agreement with the telecommunications company. In 2010, AT&T and SEPTA signed a $5 million contract to rename what was previously known as the Pattison Station.

Since that initial naming rights contract, SEPTA also agreed to a deal with Jefferson Health to rename one of its three Center City Regional Rail hubs as Jefferson Station.

"This NRG Station agreement is a win-win for SEPTA customers, delivering improved amenities while generating new revenues beyond the fare box,” SEPTA General Manager Jeff Knueppel said. "SEPTA has worked hard to find innovative ways to enhance service while controlling costs, and we will continue to aggressively pursue more opportunities moving forward."