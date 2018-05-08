Planning to vote in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary?

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is today at 5 p.m. You can register online by clicking here.

This year's primary is especially crowded after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the 2011 congressional district map and replaced it with a new one.

All told, 84 candidates are seeking Democratic or Republican party nominations for 18 seats in Pennsylvania's May 15 primary election. That's the most since 1984, when there were 23 seats.

For a quick breakdown of who's running where, check out the NBC10 election guide. And don't forget to visit Pennsylvania’s Department of State website with information about key dates, candidates, updated district maps and a list of candidates.

Other important dates to remember:

First day to apply for absentee ballot for general election: Sept. 17

Last day to register to vote in general election: Oct. 9

Last day to apply for absentee ballot for general election: Oct. 30

General election: Nov. 6



