Largest Wawa Opens in Old City

It's the day Philadelphians have all been waiting for: the largest Wawa store in the chain finally opened its doors.

The mega Wawa is located at 101 6th St., inside the historic Public Ledger building. Of course, the classic hoagies are available, but there are also a few distinct touches that set this store apart from the rest.

"All of us at Wawa are incredibly proud to open our largest store ever in this historic building situated right in the heart of Philadelphia's Historic District," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens.

The 11,500-square-foot store features two murals designed by local artists Willis Humphrey and Keir Johnston that depict a number of "Philly firsts." Industrial and art deco designs, as well as vaulted ceilings adorn the inside.

The store also features large digital screens and free Wi-Fi, and customers will be able to buy a number of pastries from the store's bakery area.

Customers who visit the massive Wawa between Friday and Sunday can also order a free coffee of any size.