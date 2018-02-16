The Largest Cargo Ship at Port of Philadelphia Ever Docked This Week. Just How Big Was It? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
The Largest Cargo Ship at Port of Philadelphia Ever Docked This Week. Just How Big Was It?

A cargo ship from South America that arrived in Philadelphia this week would dwarf almost every skyscraper in the city.

By Justin Decker

Published at 1:28 PM EST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 1:34 PM EST on Feb 16, 2018

    Port of Philadelphia
    The MSC Shuba B in Philadelphia, Feb. 13, 2018.

    The largest container vessel to deliver cargo to the Port of Philadelphia arrived at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal on Feb. 13.

    The 147,400-ton MSC Shuba B arrived from the west coast of South America, containing hundreds of cargo containers stuffed with grapes, peaches, plums, pears and blueberries from Chile and Peru.

    But just how big is the ship? It's hard to imagine. This illustration shows that it dwarfs almost every skyscraper in Philadelphia — except for one currently under construction.

