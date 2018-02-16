The largest container vessel to deliver cargo to the Port of Philadelphia arrived at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal on Feb. 13.

The 147,400-ton MSC Shuba B arrived from the west coast of South America, containing hundreds of cargo containers stuffed with grapes, peaches, plums, pears and blueberries from Chile and Peru.

But just how big is the ship? It's hard to imagine. This illustration shows that it dwarfs almost every skyscraper in Philadelphia — except for one currently under construction.