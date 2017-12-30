Two women were found dead Saturday evening inside a house in Collingswood, Camden County, and police cordoned off a large section of the surrounding neighborhood.

The women were found at 5 p.m. inside a house in the 100 block of East Narberth Terrace. The county medical examiner showed up about 90 minutes later as officers and detectives continued to go in and out of the house.

Two ambulances were at the scene shortly after police arrived, but they later left.

A spokeswoman for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said no more information about the women's deaths was available as of 7:30 p.m.

Check back for more details as they become known this evening.