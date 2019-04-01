A father accused of filming students at his daughter’s school was arrested for child porn, Lansdale Police announced Monday.

Eric Swenson, 50, of Lansdale, is charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

On March 26, Lansdale Police officers responded to Mater Dei Catholic School on the 400 block of East Main Street in Lansdale for a report of a student’s father making other students feel uncomfortable. Several people told police the father, identified, as Swenson, had been filming students at different school events even when his daughter wasn’t performing.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Swenson. He was arrested Thursday and police executed a search warrant on his home later that day.

Swenson was arraigned before being transported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $100,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is set for April 16.