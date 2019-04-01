Dad Charged With Child Porn After Filming Students at Daughter’s School, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Dad Charged With Child Porn After Filming Students at Daughter’s School, Police Say

Eric Swenson, 50, of Lansdale, is charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

By David Chang

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Lansdale Police
    Eric Swenson

    A father accused of filming students at his daughter’s school was arrested for child porn, Lansdale Police announced Monday.

    On March 26, Lansdale Police officers responded to Mater Dei Catholic School on the 400 block of East Main Street in Lansdale for a report of a student’s father making other students feel uncomfortable. Several people told police the father, identified, as Swenson, had been filming students at different school events even when his daughter wasn’t performing.

    After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Swenson. He was arrested Thursday and police executed a search warrant on his home later that day.

    Swenson was arraigned before being transported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $100,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is set for April 16.

      

