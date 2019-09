Firefighters are battling a fire at a catering company in Lakewood, New Jersey.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Fire at Catering Company in Lakewood

UP NEXT

Video Credit: Lakewood News Network

Firefighters are battling a fire at a catering company in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The fire started at Greenwald Caterers on 40 E. 8th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. Residents living nearby were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.