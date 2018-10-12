Jawbreaker has had a rough time in his first few months of life. The tiny fur-ball was found on October third on Lehigh Street in Allentown badly beat up with blood dripping down his face and a broken jaw. The kitten, who was named after his injuries, had one other thing bothering him, too.

As the veterinarians at the Lehigh County Humane Society worked to stop the kitten’s bleeding and begin working on his jaw, they realized they themselves were having trouble breathing properly. That’s when they realized the cat was covered in pepper spray.

Employees at the Humane Society say they believe a group of kids is behind the vicious attack, and this isn’t the first time they’ve seen animals brought in after something like this has happened.

“Every day we see things like this,” Mary Shafer of the Lehigh County Humane Society said.

Investigators are now working to figure out who did this to Jawbreaker.

In the meantime, Jawbreaker remains friendly and gentle despite the traumatic attack. He is being nursed to health with plenty of play time and medication, and will be available for adoption once he heals.

This is just the most recent case of animal abuse that the Humane Society is handling. Within the last week, the society rescued 71 beagles from a home nearby. The beagles were being bred and kept in deplorable conditions.

As for Jawbreaker, employees at the society worry about his attackers.

“Even if they are kids, what do you think should happen to the people responsible for this?” Shafer asked. “Parents are fined when their kids don’t go to school, parents should be fined when their children are behaving badly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lehigh County Humane Society.