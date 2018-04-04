Man Stalks 2 Teen Girls in King of Prussia Mall: Police

Surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

Police are searching for a man accused of stalking two teen girls inside the King of Prussia Mall.

The teen girls told police they were inside the mall back on March 10 around 3 p.m. when they noticed a man who was following them and at times was within close proximity to them. The man was carrying a bicycle helmet with a cloth inside of it, police said.

The girls told police the man was following them for about 90 minutes before they notified their mother who contacted the Upper Merion Township Police Department.

Detectives say they found surveillance footage showing the man following the girls. They released a surveillance photo of him as well as his possible vehicle.

If you have any information on his identity, please call the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.