Parking at the King of Prussia Mall? There's an App for That

Five spots on the second level of the Orange Parking Garage will be set aside for app users.

“We are continuously looking for new ways to further enhance the shopping experience,” said MyPark CEO Luis Mayendia.

Looking to pick up some holiday gifts but dreading that slow trip around the mall parking lot searching for a spot? King of Prussia Mall now has an app for that.

And, the first 30 minutes of parking at the popular suburban Philadelphia mall are FREE.

Just last week, KoP Mall began offering reserved up-front parking on the second level of the Orange Parking Garage using the MyPark app.

Here is how it works, shoppers download the MyPark app and reserve one of five spots on the second level of the Orange parking deck. The first 30 minutes are free with it costing $3 per hour thereafter.

“The new parking program provides a quick and easy way for shoppers to pick-up, exchange or return an item,” Simon, the operator of KoP Mall, said in news release.

Simon notes that the Orange Parking Garage gives easy access to the luxury wing of the massive mall featuring Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Tiffany & Co. and Gucci.

"With this new and exciting feature, accessibility to our 450-plus retailers just became a whole lot easier, especially as we approach the holiday shopping season," KOP marketing director Kathy Smith said.

KOP is the second of Simon’s many malls to use MyPark, trailing only the Mall of Georgia.

The reserved parking isn’t the only way to get to your shopping quicker, the mall offers complimentary valet parking, also in the Orange parking area from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Simon said. Valet parking costs $7 from Friday to Sunday.