Crews in Burlington County are searching for a person in a lake. The person jumped into the water but never came up.

Dive teams continue to search for a child who fell into a Burlington County lake while fishing with friend and didn't resurface.

The search is happening at Sylvan Lake in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

Police tell NBC10 that a group of kids were fishing off a pier at the lake Thursday afternoon when two of them fell into the water. Only one child resurfaced.

First responders have been scouring the lake for the other child, but after hours of searching still have not found them. They say the water is very murky, which is hampering the search efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

