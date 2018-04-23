The “Clerks” star and filmmaker suffered a heart attack Feb. 25 right after a standup comedy show in Glendale, California. The heart attack, called a "widowmaker" because of its low survival rate, was caused by total blockage of his left anterior descending artery (LAD), landing him in the hospital for surgery.
“So the dude went in there and they keep you awake while it’s going on, they don’t knock you out, so I was talking the whole operation,” he said. “He told me later on, ’You’re very chatty.’”
Smith told "Today" hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin he sang the words to the teen drama series “Degrassi's” theme song because it’s “very hopeful.” “Whatever it takes, I know I can make it through,” he sang to the anchors.
Although Smith came across as a fun and positive patient, he said he still had his fears — death and nudity.
“I was afraid of dying, that’s my biggest fear ever,” the 47-year-old said. “My second biggest fear was anyone seeing me naked. And in the hospital your chances of dying and being seen naked go up real huge.”
Smith is now focusing on losing weight in order to maintain his health. His doctor recommended he lose 50 pounds and he says he has so far dropped 32 pounds. He credits vegetable-based diets and Weight Watchers to his success. He also read Penn Jillette’s book “Presto” for weight-loss inspiration.