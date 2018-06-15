A Montgomery County camp counselor has been charged with allegedly abusing young boys, and investigators allege that counselor solicited the children through social media and video games.

A Montgomery County youth sports volunteer arrested in May for allegedly engaging in sexually explicit social media conversations with a 12-year-old boy was charged with additional charges June 12.

Kevin Barron, 21, of Horsham faces 21 counts of sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, institutional sexual assault and other charges. He has worked as a youth camp counselor in Hatboro and Horsham for the last couple years, according to a new complaint filed this week.

The initial alleged incident came to light after the 12-year-old boy's mother contacted Hatboro police Jan. 29 about someone having sexually explicit conversations with her son via Snapchat and Instagram.

Prosecutors allege that Barron reached out to the boy following a Dec. 17 basketball game, their conversations became sexual and he requested and received a sexually explicit photo.

Prosecutors said Barron has been attending college in North Carolina, majoring in elementary education. He also is reportedly an elementary school student teacher.

Barron now faces seven additional charges for allegedly assaulting or sending sexually explicit messages to more other young boys in the last couple years.

Barron's attorney, Matthew Quigg, said the young man has dedicated many hours and lots of effort in recent years volunteering in his community and raising $150,000 for a sports field in Horsham.

"That is the disconnect between the allegations against him and the young man the community has come to know," Quigg wrote in an email. "He is thankful for the support of his friends and family and looks forward to addressing these charges."

Barron was arraigned on $5,000 bail, which he posted following a June 12 preliminary hearing.