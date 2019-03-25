One person is dead and two are unaccounted for after flames tore through a Philadelphia home overnight.

The fire quickly consumed a standalone home along Rorer Street, near Kensington Avenue and Cambria Street, in the Kensington neighborhood around 4:35 a.m. Monday.

A 50-year-old man was pulled from the first floor of the burning home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Two other people, who neighbors say live in the home, were unaccounted for Monday morning.

Firefighters got the blaze under control after about 40 minutes. They were waiting for daylight and to determine how stable the charred building is before entering the home to search for the unaccounted residents, Thiel said.

Firefighters haven’t revealed a cause of the fire.