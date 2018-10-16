What to Know A search for a possible body focused on Philadelphia's Kemble Park Tuesday morning.

Police officers could be seen searching wooded areas in the park along Olney Avenue.

Officers scoured a North Philadelphia park before dawn Tuesday as they searched for a body, Philadelphia police said.

Officers, flashlights in hand, could be seen going into Kemble Park along Olney Avenue after 5 a.m.

After daybreak, at least four police vehicles could be seen parked on a basketball court as officers went in and out of wooded areas.

The park sits across the street from Philadelphia’s iconic Central High School.

No word yet on what triggered the search.

This story is developing and will be updated.