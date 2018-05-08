Lane Closures Coming to Busy Stretch of Kelly Drive

Motorists should expect a less bumpy ride once a stretch of the Kelly Drive is resurfaced but lane closures could slow down drivers during off-peak hours as the work is completed.

Traffic between the Lincoln Drive and the Falls Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews repair nearly three-quarters of a mile of road.

The federally-funded project was set to begin this week but was pushed back to later in May due to a scheduling conflict with the contractor, PennDOT said.

The plan is to mill the existing surface and repave it with an ultra-thin friction course pavement that increases traction and channels water off the road, PennDOT said.

In an attempt to alleviate traffic disruptions on the route, which is commonly used by people looking to avoid the Schuylkill Expressway or access the East Falls neighborhood, crews from Philadelphia-based contractor Tony DePaul and Son will work from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

PennDOT spokesman Bob Kent urged motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling through work zones.



The exact schedule is weather-dependent, PennDOT said. No full closures are expected but that could change.

The work is in addition to a repaving project over a longer stretch of Kelly Drive that has included improvements to the road surface and curbs ramps. The entire project should wrap by late June, PennDOT said.