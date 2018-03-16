Keeping Bars Open Later? Maybe!

A Philadelphia councilwoman is proposing keeping some Philadelphia bars open until 4 a.m. all in an effort to raise money for the school district. Blondell Reynolds introduced a bill that would give certain bars the ability to serve alcohol for an additional two hours, and that additional liquor tax revenue would go to the school district. (Published 47 minutes ago)

