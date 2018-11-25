Kendall Jenner seems to have quickly become persona non grata at Sixers games, and a group of fans is now collecting signatures to ban her from home games altogether.

A new Change.org petition is looking to ban Jenner from the Wells Fargo Center after she was spotted courtside during the Sixers' 121-112 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. It has collected nearly 2,000 signatures toward its 2,500 goal thus far.

The model and reality TV star is reportedly dating Sixers point guard Ben Simmons, and fans are not having it.

"It has come to the attention of Sixers fans that Ben Simmons has rekindled his relations with Kendall Jenner, a member of the notorious, career killing Kardashian/Jenner family," the petition reads. "We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games."

Not only did new star Jimmy Butler have an off game against the Cavs, but he also suffered an ankle injury, and the petitioners knew exactly who to blame for that.

"At this point, Jenner is not only damaging the future of this franchise but the livelihood of innocent men as well. It is disgusting behavior on her part," reads the petition.

And of course, the fact that the Sixers suffered their first home loss to the worst team in the NBA also did not go unnoticed.

"It is not a coincidence that the Sixers, who had started the season 10-0 at home, lost their first home game of the year the first time Jenner shows up."

Everyone knows correlation does not mean causation, but those petitioners certainly make a good point.