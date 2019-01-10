A Wilmington, Delaware, KFC/Taco Bell restaurant caught fire on Jan. 10, 2019. Firefighters doused the flames as smoke poured into the air.

Smoke poured from a KFC/Taco Bell location in Delaware as firefighters doused the flames Thursday morning.

The fire began at the fast food joint at 1925 Lancaster Ave. in Wilmington a little after 9 a.m.

New Castle County dispatchers said the fire spread to two alarms as heavy smoke poured from the restaurant.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

The fire department asked people to avoid the area. Roads in the area, including parts of Lancaster, Union, 2nd and Lincoln streets were closed as firefighters battled the flames.

Once the flames are out, the fire marshal will search for a cause of the blaze.